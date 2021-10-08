Casimero title defense taking shape as Probellum Promotions wins bid to promote fight
CEBU CITY, Philippines—The mandatory world title defense of three division world champion John Riel “Quadro Alas” Casimero is taking shape after the Probellum Promotions won the purse bid put up by the World Boxing Organization (WBO).
This latest development on the mandatory defense of Casimero’s WBO world bantamweight title means that the Probellum Promotions of renowned promoter Richard Schaefer will promote the bout scheduled on December 11.
Schaefer’s Probellum Promotions was recently launched in September which aimed to develop boxing and promote world class boxing events globally.
Quadro Alas’s mandatory title defense against British Paul Butler will serve as one of the first major bouts Probellum Promotions this year.
Probellum won the purse bid virtually uncontested. They only added $5,000 to WBO’s minimum bid amount.
Their total bid was $105,000 wherein 75 percent of it will be Casimero’s guaranteed purse exclusive of his deductions from taxes and from his training camp after the bout while the rest will be Butler’s guaranteed purse.
Also, they are looking to stage the world title showdown either in Liverpool, England or in Dubai, UAE.
The 32-year-old Casimero (31-4,21KOs) of Merida, Leyte will defend the title for the fifth time after winning it in 2019 against Ricardo Espinoza Franco via knockout.
His most recent title defense ended with a split decision victory against Cuban Guillermo Rigondeaux on August 14 in Carson City, California.
Meanwile, Butler (33-2,15KOs), also 32, is on a seven fight winning streak and won the vacant WBO international bantamweight title in the process. He is currently the No. 1 contender in WBO’s 118 lbs division.
