Pagasa: Fair weather on Thursday; cooler days coming

MANILA, Philippines — Cooler days will soon prevail with the coming onset of the northeast monsoon or “amihan”, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the country’s weather system is currently in transition, which will later pave the way for the northeast monsoon.

The cold breeze from northeast wind flow has already reached Taiwan, he said.

Meantime, no weather disturbance is currently being monitored within the country.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

