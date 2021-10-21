RC Muñoz commissioned to do 12-series comic book for environment

CEBU, Philippines— Actress, Air Force reservist, and rockstar RC Muñoz shared she has collaborated with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to make an illustration for a 12-series comic book.

Muñoz posted photos of her doing the illustrations on her Instagram page on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

She said that the comic book aims to educate young ones on waste reduction and promote proper waste segregation.

“Meet minji and chimchim defenders of the earth. As an advocate for the environment, I’ve collaborated with DENR, (Department of Environmental and Natural Resources) and I was given the honor to create/illustrate characters for a 12 series comic book. Our goal is to educate our citizens on how to reduce plastic waste, promote proper waste segregation/disposal and make recycling fun for the kids, as children are our future,” she said.

“And also for jimin’s birthday, I thought of creating my character inspired by jimin and (chimmy) Cos he touched my life in so many levels and I wanna share that in a very substantial way,” she said.

“If you have any ideas and suggestions for the stories, pitch them in the comments. Let’s all unite in saving the planet! #zerowaste #uselessplastic #savetheplanet #enviromentalist #happybirthdayjimin #chimmy,” she added.

Muñoz is a self-confessed otaku or anime fan. Her followers love her for transforming into her favorite characters like in the Sailor Moon and Nezuko Kamado—a fictional character from Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Muñoz is also a huge K-Pop fan. She shared that two of the characters in the comic book is inspired by her favorite BTS member Jimin who is also nicknamed Chimmy.

