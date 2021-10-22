Cebu City’s COVID daily positivity rate drops to 1.35%

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s COVID-19 daily positivity rate dropped to 1.35 percent on October 21, 2021, the lowest it has ever reached this year.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC, revealed that on Thursday, there were only 14 individuals out of 1,039 tested who proved positive for the virus.

“The lowest positivity rate for this year with 1,039 tested individuals and only 14 positive cases that’s a 1.35% positivity rate. We now have 31 barangays that have no reported transmission for the last 14 days,” said Garganera in a statement to reporters.

Cebu City continues to record low daily new cases corresponding with the drop of active cases to 311 according to data from the EOC.

The deaths have also remained relatively low in October with only 23 fatalities, as compared to the 125 deaths in September and the overwhelming 326 deaths in August.

The hospital utilization rate for COVID-19 dedicated beds is currently at 24.67 percent with only 170 out of 689 beds currently occupied in public and private hospitals.

“It’s the entire efforts of the Cebuanos. Pero dili gyud ta mokumpyansa, complacency is our number 1 enemy. Atong vaccination drive ato gyud tabangan kay medyo layo pa ta sa atong desired target. Mas momaayo ang atong pasko ug bag-ong tuig ug bakunado natang tanan,” said the councilor.

The EOC said that the cases could rise anytime especially that the Kalag-Kalag season is here and the Christmas season and Sinulog the months after.

This is why it is important that qualified residents get vaccinated and everyone should still maintain the health protocols.

The goal of the EOC is to keep the numbers low amid seasons where movement is at its peak including Christmas and Sinulog.

The city is currently under Alert Level 2 but is hoping to be downgraded to Alert Level 1 by November 2021. /rcg

