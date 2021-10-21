DSWD-7 receives 12K sacks of donated rice from China

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Some 600 metric tons or 12,000 sacks of Chinese rice were donated by the Government of the People’s Republic of China to the Department of Social Welfare and Development on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Consul General Jia Li, the Chinese Consul General in Cebu, turned over the donated rice to DSWD-7 regional director Rebecca Geamala at the Visayas Disaster Resource Center in Upper Tabok, Mandaue City.

Each sack weighs 50 kilos and is expected to help 100,000 households.

Niñonito Ribo, Quality Control Officer of the Visayas Disaster Resource Center, said the rice is whole grain white rice with no objectional odor.

The donated rice will be included in the family food packs to be distributed during response operations and augmentation to the local government units during the pandemic and other disasters that may hit the region.

Geamala thanked China and Li for the donation and said that it will be distributed to the different regions in the country.

The turnover ceremony is part of China’s commitment to donate a total of 10,000 metric tons to the Philippines in line with the approval of acceptance of the Office of the President through a memorandum in 2019.

Li said China and the Philippines are good friends and that they would continue to support and help the Philippines especially in the fight against COVID-19.

Aside from rice, China will also be donating machines, personal protective equipment, and other materials that are needed to fight the pandemic. /rcg

