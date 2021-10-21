City of Bogo to penalize violators of Kalag-Kalag regulations

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The City of Bogo in northern Cebu will penalize those who will be caught violating their cemetery regulations for Kalag-Kalag 2021.

In an advisory posted on its Facebook page, the local government unit (LGU) will detain for five days individuals who will be caught visiting the cemeteries and memorial parks from October 29 to November 2, 2021.

This developed after the city government announced the closure of cemeteries and memorial parks on those dates in line with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) guidelines.

But the LGU will allow visitation days prior to and after the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

Although there will be a regulated entry, visitors can go to the city’s cemeteries and memorial parks starting Saturday, October 23 to October 28 and November 3 to November 8.

Cemeteries in Cebu’s northern city will open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the allowed days for only 50 persons at a time.

Failure to comply with the said regulation will be fined P1,500 per violator and the management of the cemetery or memorial park.

Since bringing of foods and drinks is prohibited inside, cemeteries or memorial parks who will allow such will be fined P5,500 per day of violation.

“Gidili sab una gihapon ang pagdala ug mga pagkaon o ilimnon nga makamugna ug salo-salo lakip na sab sa gidili mao ang pagpamaligya ug buwak, kandila, ug mga ilimnon sulod sa 100 metros duol sa menteryo,” read the advisory. Violators of this provision will be fined P1,500 each.

Apart from that, the LGU also urged the public to continue wearing their face mask as well as observing social distancing.

Meanwhile, the town of Bantayan in Bantayan Island will be implementing its regulations last year, wherein the barangays have their own schedule to follow for visitation of cemeteries starting Thursday, October 23 to October 28, 2021.

Just like the City of Bogo, bringing foods and drinks inside the cemeteries will also be prohibited as well as overnight vigils.

For security purposes and crowd management, scheduled barangays are required to augment a maximum of three tanods at the Bantayan Public Cemetery.

The town also urged those 15 years old and below as well as 65 years old and above to refrain from visiting the cemeteries, citing IATF guidelines.

