18-year-old man nabbed with almost P1.5M worth of ‘shabu’ in brgy. Mambaling bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An 18-year-old man was arrested with P1,496,000 worth of ‘shabu’ during a buy-bust operation on Thursday afternoon, October 21, 2021, in Sitio Puntod, Barangay Alaska Mambaling, Cebu City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of the Cebu City Police Office Intelligence Unit identified the suspect as Kenner John Tejedar, 18, jobless, and a resident of Sitio Wangyu of the said barangay.

Caballes said that Tejedar has been allegedly in contact with a certain Jcabs, an inmate from the Cebu City Jail, for his items.

Police confiscated around 220 grams of ‘shabu’ from the suspect.

Tejedar, for his part, refused to issue any statement regarding his source of illegal drugs.

Cabaless disclosed that Tejedar can dispose of 100 to 150 grams of ‘shabu’ per week. His areas of distribution are barangay Alaska Mambaling and other neighboring barangays in Cebu City.

Police closed a transaction with Tejedar after two weeks of monitoring after they received reports of his involvement in illegal drugs.

Caballes further said that Tejedar has no criminal record and previously worked as a vendor in Carbon Market.

The police official added that Tejedar started his involvement in illegal drugs in January 2021.

Caballes said that Tejedar has a live-in partner and a five-month-old child.

Tejedar is currently detained at the CCPO awaiting proper charges to be filed against him in relation to possessing and selling illegal drugs.

The police are currently doing a follow-up operation to trace the suspect’s possible cohorts and sources. /rcg

