Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray shimmer in their green evening gowns

CEBU, Philippines — This year’s Miss South Africa finals was truly a night filled with queens.

Miss Universe queen titleholders gathered and took part in the event, including our very own Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

Wurtzbach was one of the members of the judging panel while Gray served as the host.

These Miss Universe queens graced the pageant as they both donned green evening gowns during the coronation night in Cape Town last October 16, 2021.

Wurtzbach wore an emerald green evening gown by Filipino designer Mark Bumgarner.

“This time, it’s Old Hollywood, Classic Glamour! 💚 I created this custom emerald green evening gown for Pia Wurtzbach for her visit to South Africa as she graces the red carpet and as a member of the selection committee for @official_misssa . @piawurtzbach you looked absolutely exquisite as always!” designer Bumgarner wrote in his Instagram post.

Gray likewise sparkles in a green evening gown by Biji- La Maison.

“Dedication post to this beautiful custom gown by the amazing @biji_la_maison,” Gray wrote.

Gray said she first wore a Biji- La Maison gown last 2019 as she was tapped as a panel judge, ”and was sooo over the moon when I found out I would wear another of her creations again, but this time as a host.”