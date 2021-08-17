Two individuals nabbed with nearly P2M worth of ‘shabu’ in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two individuals were caught with nearly P2 million worth of ‘shabu’ during a buy-bust operation conducted on Tuesday morning, August 17, 2021, in Cabantan Street in Barangay Luz, here.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of the Cebu City Police Office Intelligence Unit, identified these two suspects as Jemar Gepanaga, 24, and his accomplice, Marjon Bayon-on, 22, both jobless and residents of the said village.

Caballes said that it took them two weeks to monitor these suspects.

Confiscated from both were 290 grams of ‘shabu’ with an estimated Standard Drug Price of P 1, 972,000.

Caballes said Gepanaga was the subject of the operation. The suspect claims he has been involved in this illegal activity for almost a year already.

Bayon-on helps Gepanaga in distributing these illegal drugs in Barangay Luz, Barangay Mabolo, and other neighboring barangays in Cebu City.

As of this posting, police are conducting a follow-up investigation to find out the cohorts of the suspects.

Caballes believes that even during this pandemic, there is still an increase in demand for illegal drugs.

With this, Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, CCPO director, directed police to still intensify their anti-criminality campaign, specifically on illegal drugs.

For the past two weeks alone, Caballes said that the majority of their illegal drug apprehensions are street-level individuals.

