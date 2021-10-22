Cinderella Obeñita channels inner goddess in Miss Intercontinental Natcos

CEBU, Philippines– Philippine representative Cinderella Obeñita donned a Diwata-inspired national costume for Miss Intercontinental 2021 at Sharm El Sheik in Egypt.

On Instagram, the Binibining Pilipinas organization shared a photo of Obeñita in her dazzling gold national costume.

In Filipino folklore, a Diwata or goddess is believed to be the guard and protector of nature, which has some points of resemblance to Egyptian deities.

“Filipinos have long been in love with the enchantments of a Diwata, a mythical goddess whose omnipotence can be likened to Egyptian deities.

“Across regional literature in the Philippines, the character of a Diwata is almost always a mainstay narrative deep-rooted in the culture and daily life of the Filipino.

“In this national costume, Cinderella Obeñita also glides with Cariñosa movements, a Philippine folk dance in the Maria Clara suite,” Binibining Pilipinas organization wrote in its Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Binibining Pilipinas (@bbpilipinasofficial)

Fashion designer and stylist Odelon Simpao said in a post that Obeñita’s national costume symbolizes the “fighting spirit of this contemporary goddess”.

Karen Gallman was the first Filipina to win the Miss Intercontinental pageant in 2018.

Obeñita is eyeing another Miss Intercontinental crown for the country this coming coronation night on October 30, 2021.

RELATED STORIES

Cindy Obeñita off to Egypt for Miss Intercontinental 2021 pageant

Bb. Pilipinas pageant crowns new set of winners after ‘pandemic pause’

The Kapampangan designer behind Karen Gallman’s Miss Intercontinental gown

Bohol waterfall inspired Karen Gallman’s Miss Intercontinental gown

/dbs