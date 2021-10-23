Cebu Golden Dynasty Motors Inc. officially opens, to offer promos and hot deals

Set to boost the Cebu business economy by providing exclusive truck units and parts from China, Cebu Golden Dynasty Motors Inc. recently opened its facilities to the Cebuano community.

Their grand opening last October 22, 2021, excited a lot of individuals who are interested in trucks and heavy-duty equipment.

With their recent opening, the company hopes and aims to provide a strong alliance for car buyers and entrepreneurs in Central Visayas. From their exclusive trucks to heavy-duty equipment from known brands in China, the company promises to deliver quality products and exceptional after-sales service and parts to its market.

For additional information about Cebu Golden Dynasty Motor’s product lines, visit and follow their official Facebook page or call 032-462-4850, 0939-917-2461, 0939-917-2463

On the occasion of their grand opening, they have prepared exciting discounts, deals, promos, and giveaways that will surely thrill potential customers.

What’s more? From October 22- November 15, 2021, every single-receipt purchase entitles a customer to take home freebies such as a motorcyle, TV, and mountain bike!

About Cebu Golden Dynasty Motors Inc.

Cebu Golden Dynasty Motors Inc. is the first and one of the biggest exclusive distributors of brand new light and heavy vehicles from mainland China in Central Visayas. They offer a wide variety of units and parts of known vehicle brands in China like Shacman, Faw, Jonyang, and Sinomach. Cebu GDM is located at Lot 4, Ouano Ave., North Reclamation Area, Mandaue City, Cebu.

Friends and partners in the industry celebrate the Grand Opening of Cebu Golden Dynasty Motors:

October 23, 2021 | ADVERTORIAL