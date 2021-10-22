Cebu Golden Dynasty Motors Inc. to bring in known truck brands from China

Cebu Golden Dynasty Motors Inc., a new trucking company that offers exclusive brands of heavy-duty equipment and vehicles from China, is now in Cebu.

Cebu Golden Dynasty Motors Inc. is set to boost the local business economy by providing units and genuine parts of known vehicle brands in China such as Shacman, Faw, Jonyang, and Sinomach.

For more information about Cebu Golden Dynasty Motors Inc, contact them at these numbers 032-462-4850, 0939-917-2461, 0939-917-2463, or visit their official Facebook page.

Currently, its facility is located at Lot 4, Ouano Ave., North Reclamation Area, Mandaue City, Cebu. It has a big capacity spare parts warehouse and a service center with trained mechanics from the company brands that they are presenting.

The company’s combination of experience and technology allows them to provide quality service that promises a high degree of reliability at a competitive price to its customers.

The company is hosting its grand opening celebration today, October 22, 2021, as they look forward to providing trucks and heavy equipment to the Cebuano community.

Friends and partners in the industry celebrate the Grand Opening of Cebu Golden Dynasty Motors:

OCTOBER 22, 2021 | ADVERTORIAL