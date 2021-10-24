Emmanuelle Vera on her Reina Hispanoamericana journey: ‘Lalaban tayo’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Zoe Emmanuelle Camcam Vera is more than ready to make the country proud as she competes for this year’s Reina Hisapanoamericana crown.

If she is successful, the singer-songwriter and actress, will be the second Filipina to win in the pageant.

The country’s first Reina Hispanoamericana crown came from Teresita Ssen “Winwyn” Marquez who won the pageant on November 4, 2017.

On Instagram, Vera promised her fans and followers that she will do her best during the coronation night that will be held in Bolivia on October 30.

She also shared glimpsed from the pageant events that has kept her busy in the past few days. One of which is the swimsuit photo shoot that was held on the salt flats of Uyuni.

“Still can’t believe I’m able to bask in such stunning natural beauty. Bolivia, you are a dream. And yes, the past few days have been challenging to say the very least. Pero sa halip ng lahat ng mga nakakasalubong kong hadlang, wag kayong mag alala, Filipinas,” she wrote.

WATCH:

The celebrity turned beauty queen flew to the Bolivia last October 17 and since her arrival she has been keeping her fans on the loop by sharing photos and videos of her activities as the Miss Philippines Hispanoamericana.

And despite her hectic schedule and the challenges that she had to face, this beauty is bent on giving it all in her quest for the crown.

With more than a week left before the coronation night, Vera has this promise for all her fans and followers: “Lalaban tayo. 🤍” /END