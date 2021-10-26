The Big SM City Cebu Sale kicks off on October 29

The Big SM City Cebu Sale is back to give you another exciting SALEbration on October 29 until November 1, 2021. Score amazing deals of up to 70% off on select items mall-wide!

Shoppers can get a chance to enjoy exclusive markdowns, awesome freebies and special promos on various home accessories, beauty services, gadgets, lifestyle products and more from The SM Store, SM Supermarket, Ace Hardware, Our Home, Kultura, Surplus, Toy Kingdom, Miniso, The Body Shop, Watsons, Crocs, Uniqlo, Forever21, SM Appliance Center, Levi’s, Bata, and more! SM Prestige card members can get extra 10% off when you present your card on October 29, and additional 10% off with minimum P3000 single-receipt purchase for SM Advantage Card members when you present your card on October 30 & 31 from participating SM affiliates.

Excite your retail senses and get your shopping bags ready as we gear up for the Big SM City Cebu Sale from October 29 to November 1!

For safer shopping experience, always maintain having physical distance, bring alcohol, and remember to always follow standard minimum health protocols. Keep tab too on the fresh deals posted at SM City Cebu's official social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).

