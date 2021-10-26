108 drug surrenderees in Basak Pardo graduate from drug rehab program

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 108 drug surrenderees in barangay Basak Pardo in Cebu City successfully completed their Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation (CBDRP) program on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

CBDRP is a holistic approach that aims to help drug sureenderees through counseling and therapeutic session. This program follows guidelines from the Department of Health (DoH).

Leia Alcantara, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Central Visayas (PDEA-7) spokesperson, said that these drug surrenderees were those included in the certified Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council watchlist while some were volunteers.

This successful development was done in joint effort of PDEA-7, the Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP), and the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC).

Right after this, Alcantara said that their monitoring continues together with the barangay. These graduates will have to undergo random drug testing to check if they are serious in their goal to change for the better.

Should they test positive for drugs again, they will undergo the drug rehabilitation program again.

These graduates will also be placed under the after care program in eight months to help them get back to the community cleared from any involvement in illegal drugs.

“During after care pud diha na mo sulod ang mga partner agencies nato like TESDA mag conduct silag mga skills training sa atoang mga surrenderers. Mao nay part sa after care, kining DTI naa may mga programs nga pwede ma adopt sa atoang mga surrenderers ug sa DSWD pud especially for family members nila,” Alcantara said.

Meanwhile, at least 16 drug surrenderees also graduated in barangay Caw-oy, Olango Island in Lapu-Lapu City.

