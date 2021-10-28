DOTr inaugurates new P744M MCIAA building

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) has a new home.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Thursday, October 28 led the inauguration of the new corporate building of MCIAA, which is located within the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) compound.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, MCIAA general manager Julius Neri Jr., Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan and the city’s First Lady Cindi King Chan led the ceremonial event.

“The six-story corporate office building, which is equipped with modern equipment and facilities, will house MCIAA employees in a single edifice. It aims to provide a much-improved service, accessibility, and convenience to the agency’s clients,” the DOTr stated in a press release.

The government spent around P744 million for the construction of the building with an area of close to 16,000 square meters, said Neri.

Construction began last March 28, 2018, and was completed last March 21, 2021.

MCIAA is the government body co-operating MCIA, the country’s second busiest airport. GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC) is its private counterpart.

/dbs

