MCIAA set to start feasibility study for Medellin airport project

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A feasibility study for the proposed airport in Medellin town in northern Cebu is expected to start anytime.

The Municipality of Medellin, in a statement published on Friday, September 25, announced this after a meeting with representatives of the Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA).

Officials of this first-class town located around 90 kilometers north of Cebu City and their counterparts from MCIAA also conducted an ocular inspection of the site in Barangay Camputatan Sur where the proposed Medellin airport will be built.

They said that at least 32 hectares of land will be needed for the project that will include a runway and other infrastructure that are needed to accommodate turboprop aircrafts.

“The airport will require at least 32 hectares for the runway and other needed infrastructures to accommodate turboprop aircrafts,” the town’s statement reads.

CDN Digital reached out to Medellin Mayor Benjun Mondigo for further details on the project but he was unavailable as of this writing.

The town’s advisory said that MCIAA is expected to conduct a feasibility study and provide technical assistance to the local government unit (LGU) for the realization of the project.

“MCIAA will conduct a feasibility study and provide technical assistance to the LGU regarding zoning and building regulations. The team will meet monthly for updates,” it reads.

The local government of Medellin has been pushing to have its own airport and is targetting for the protect construction to start next year. / dcb

READ: Civil works for Medellin airport runway targeted to start by 2021