A teacher surprises her student, throws a virtual birthday celebration

CEBU, Philippines –Distance learning setup has become the new normal to some schools in the country since the start of the pandemic.

That is why a kindergarten teacher from Camotes Island, Cebu wanted to make sure that her student is doing fine during this challenging time.

Nur-in Celeste organized a surprise virtual birthday celebration for her student who turned 6 on October 27, 2021.

According to Celeste, she wanted to surprise her student, Hertz Dithan, even if the school was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Dili namo macelebrate sa classroom ang iyang birthday with his classmates because of the pandemic, walay face to face class…ako gi surprise ang celebrant.

(We cannot celebrate his birthday inside with his classmates because of the pandemic, there is no face-to-face class so I decided to surprise him.)

“Gusto nako ipafeel niya na dili hindrance ang pandemic to celebrate his birthday inside my classroom,” Celeste told CDN Digital.

(I want to make him feel that this pandemic will not hinder us from celebrating his birthday inside my classroom.)

Celeste said that her students also sent their video greetings as they sang a happy birthday song for the celebrant.

When the birthday boy saw the photo and the video surprised him, he asked his mother if he could visit the school to personally thank his teacher, Celeste.

“Gisend ni nako (photo and video) sa iyang mama then iyang mama happy kaayo kay wala siya mag-expect. Gipakita sa iyang mama kani nga picture sa iyang anak, pwerting lipaya niya,” Celeste added.

(I sent the photo and video to his mother. She did not expect it and she was so happy. His son was beaming with joy when he saw the photo.)