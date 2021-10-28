A teacher surprises her student, throws a virtual birthday celebration
CEBU, Philippines –Distance learning setup has become the new normal to some schools in the country since the start of the pandemic.
That is why a kindergarten teacher from Camotes Island, Cebu wanted to make sure that her student is doing fine during this challenging time.
Nur-in Celeste organized a surprise virtual birthday celebration for her student who turned 6 on October 27, 2021.
According to Celeste, she wanted to surprise her student, Hertz Dithan, even if the school was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“Dili namo macelebrate sa classroom ang iyang birthday with his classmates because of the pandemic, walay face to face class…ako gi surprise ang celebrant.
(We cannot celebrate his birthday inside with his classmates because of the pandemic, there is no face-to-face class so I decided to surprise him.)
“Gusto nako ipafeel niya na dili hindrance ang pandemic to celebrate his birthday inside my classroom,” Celeste told CDN Digital.
(I want to make him feel that this pandemic will not hinder us from celebrating his birthday inside my classroom.)
Celeste said that her students also sent their video greetings as they sang a happy birthday song for the celebrant.
When the birthday boy saw the photo and the video surprised him, he asked his mother if he could visit the school to personally thank his teacher, Celeste.
“Gisend ni nako (photo and video) sa iyang mama then iyang mama happy kaayo kay wala siya mag-expect. Gipakita sa iyang mama kani nga picture sa iyang anak, pwerting lipaya niya,” Celeste added.
(I sent the photo and video to his mother. She did not expect it and she was so happy. His son was beaming with joy when he saw the photo.)
Kudos to all the teachers who exerted their extra efforts to show how they care about their student’s learning and well-being.
Indeed, small gesture like this could make someone enormously feel loved.
RELATED STORIES
A humorous teacher goes viral after posting an open letter to students
‘For the least, lost and last’: PH teacher earns international praise
Pilot run of face-to-face classes to start on Nov. 15 — DepEd
Parents, teachers in Barili: Limited face-to-face still a concern
Yet another challenging year for public school teachers
/dbs
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.