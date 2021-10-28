3 Moms share their best Halloween decorating tips

It‘s officially spooky season, and that means costume parties, horror movies, and frightening festivities that will have you shrieking with delight. No paranormal activity here — just treats for the whole family to enjoy.

We asked three Cebuana moms to share their best Halloween decorating tips:

Interior designer Gillian Uang

“Instead of decorating the entire house, a corner could be a good way to start your Halloween project. Stick to a color scheme for a more cohesive set up so you don’t get carried away. Adding balloons is also a full proof plan for that festive vibe. Create a Halloween poster with your kids as a family project and turn it into a backdrop. Lastly, don’t forget to incorporate accents like spiders, ghosts or pumpkins into your corner. My go-to for decorating supplies is National Bookstore.”

Content creator Toni Pino-Oca

“Nothing screams Halloween more than bleeding candles. To do this, grab red wax or used red crayons, melt them, and pour on top of pillar candles. It’s fun to do, and makes for a great addition to your Halloween dinner set-up. Ghost lollipops are Halloween staples as well and they’re super easy to do. Just wrap each lollipop with tissue paper or a coffee filter and secure it in place by tying a black or orange ribbon around the neck area. Draw on eyes and mouth for a truly ghostly appearance. I usually buy crafting materials at National Bookstore and ready-made decors from Rustan’s.”

There are plenty of ways to stay festive with Ayala’s Halloween Boo-levard. From toys at the Halloween DriveBuy to activites for fur-babies, the week-long celebration has everything needed to make Spooktober extra special.

Restaurateur and chef, Saree Pimentel

“Since the pandemic, we made sure to still celebrate Halloween even from home for the kids to have something to look forward to. We decorate our house as a family and try to recycle items at home like empty jars and bottles, and stuff them with icky-looking gummies. We paint faces on them and put battery-operated candles inside. Also, a family staple aside from crafts are the Sweet Little Things Halloween DIY cupcakes and cookies which we also use to decorate our table. I usually get my Halloween supplies from Metro Gaisano, National Bookstore, and Toys R Us at Ayala Center Cebu. And of course Sweet Little Things in Rustans Ayala Center Cebu for the cupcake and cookie kits.”

Celebrate Spooktober at Ayala Center Cebu‘s Halloween Boo-levard like Baz and Blanca Go

Get started by contacting ANA via mobile or Viber at 0905 353 4980 or through Facebook @ANAAyalaCenterCebu to buy ready-made decor from Hannah’s, Rustan’s, and Toys R’ Us, arts and crafts supplies from National Bookstore, and candies and themed treats at J.Co, Krispy Kreme, Metro and Rustan’s supermarket, and Sweet Little Things. Not one for decorating at home? Don’t worry. There are plenty of ways to stay festive with Ayala’s Halloween Boo-levard. From toys at the Halloween DriveBuy to activites for fur-babies, the week-long celebration has everything needed to make Spooktober extra special.

ADVERTORIAL