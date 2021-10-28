Tulfo: If I win as senator, I will propose bills to protect rights of workers, OFWs, poor families

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Media personality Raffy Tulfo will give priority to proposing bills that would protect the rights of workers, Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), and poor families.

“Ang aking priority bills ay tungkol po sa ating manggagawa, kasi sila yung parating nadedehado, napupurnada pagdating po sa batas. Pangalawa po yung ating mga OFWs at mga poor families,” said Tulfo, who is running for senator in the 2022 elections.

(My priority bills will be about our workers, because they are always on the losing end when it comes to laws. Second are our OFWs and poor families.)

He said that he believed in the saying of former President Ramon Magsaysay that “those who have less in life should have more in law.”

Tulfo also said that he decided to run for senator so that he could help further those who were in need.

He added that being a private citizen, the services and assistance that he could lend to his fellow Filipinos were only limited.

“Pero, meron mga bagay-bagay na hindi ko kayang gawin dahil limitado lang ang magagawa ko ngayon. So having said that, naisip ko na kung ganito na lang palagi, I’ve been giving band aid solution sa isang sugat which needs major surgery. I need to do something, which is to pass legislation,” he said.

(But there are things that I cannot do and because of my limited resources, I can only do things within a limit. So having said that I thought that if this is the way it would always be, then I’ve have been giving band aid solution to the wound, which needs major surgery. I need to do something, which is to pass a legislation.)

Tulfo was known for his multi-awarded and widely popular programs, “Raffy Tulfo in Action” and “Wanted sa Radyo.”

He became popular for his brand of public service where he would listen to the plight of ordinary people and would swiftly act on them.

Tulfo has been in the broadcast industry for over two decades.

He started his career as a disc jockey in a local radio station in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

His first big break in his career was when he became a newscaster/reporter of PTV 4, and later hosted several public service programs on ABC 5.

He also became a columnist for several tabloids.

