Worldwide Central Properties Inc. brings future of luxury condo living to Cebu City

Worldwide Central Properties Inc. (WCPI) celebrated another milestone with the topping off ceremony of The Suites at Gorordo, a 29-story architectural gem, held on Tuesday, October 26.

In partnership with The Ascott Limited and Somerset Serviced Residences, Worldwide Central Properties, Inc. is bringing the future of luxury condo living to the Queen City of the South.

According to Sharon Anne Ong, WCPI’s business president, necessary adjustments were made to make up for time lost during the implementation of work restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Suites at Gorordo is the first low-density exclusive residential development in Cebu whose homeowners will have access to first-rate hotel services such as airport transfers, babysitting services, business center with internet connection, conference room rental, housekeeping services, laundry and cleaning services, and limousine service for a fee.

The residential high-rise building is set to be completed by the 3rd quarter of 2023.

“When I imagine myself living in The Suites at Gorordo, I envision myself to be in a comfortable and practical place. Easy access to everything—hospital, malls,” said Roberto Castillo, an entrepreneur and one of the homeowners.

Castillo said it is very important to also note that The Suites at Gorordo is another Ascott project because this promises a high-class management of the property.

WCPI, The Ascott Limited and Somerset Serviced Residences will co-manage the serviced suites and residential suites at The Suites at Gorordo.

The Ascott Limited is one of the world’s leading lodging operators that is based in Singapore while Somerset is a global brand in hotel services management.

The Suites at Gorordo is located along Archbishop Avenue and Gorordo Avenue.