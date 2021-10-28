Pilar defies DILG, to open cemeteries on Nov. 1 and 2

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Cemeteries in the municipality of Pilar will stay open during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2, 2021, respectively.

This was based on the Local Executive Order no. 31 issued by Mayor Manuel Santiago dated October 26, 2021.

Santiago said that his decision to open the cemeteries during Kalag-Kalag was based on the statement of Governor Gwendolyn Garcia that she will give local chief executives the discretion to decide whether they will open their public cemeteries or not on November 1 and 2.

“Because our LGUs and their respective cemeteries are not similarly situated, so, I will leave it to the judgment and wisdom of our local chief executives,” Garcia said in a statement on October 19.

The mayor said that compared to other LGUs in the province, only a few individuals are visiting their loved ones during the observance of Kalag-Kalag every year in his town.

“Ako ning gituyo nga wala nako pasirad-i ang pagdagkot, pagduaw ngadto sa menteryo tungod kay kabaw ko nga kasagaran anang moadto nga gikan pa tawn sa Cebu, gikan pa sa Ormoc, gikan pa tawn sa Mindanao ang uban, mouli lang kausa sa usa ka tuig aron pagduaw sa ilang mga minahal sa kinabuhi. Pagdagkot, paghatag ug respetar, paghandom nila,” Santiago said.

Earlier, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) issued an advisory for the closure of all cemeteries from October 29 to November 2.

The move was done to avoid the further spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and to avoid social gatherings in cemeteries during those days.

CND-Digital tried to get comments from DILG-7 but the agency has not responded yet.

Santiago, however, assured the public that policemen and force multipliers were deployed at the cemeteries during these days to ensure the observance of the minimum health and safety protocols, such as social distancing and the wearing of face masks.

He added that disinfectants are also placed in the entrances of their cemeteries.

Cemeteries in the town are located at Barangay Montserat, Barangay Moabog, Barangay Lanao, Barangay Dapdap, and in Upper Poblacion. /rcg

