Only vaccinated individuals allowed to visit Moalboal cemeteries from Oct 31 to Nov. 2

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Municipality of Moalboal in southern Cebu will open its cemeteries in an extended observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

In an advisory posted on its Facebook page, the local government unit (LGU) announced that they will open its cemeteries, both in public and private, to visitors from October 27 to November 2, 2021.

However, starting October 31 to November 2, only vaccinated individuals, may they be fully vaccinated or those who got their first jab, will be allowed entry.

Based on the system that was agreed by the local Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), visitors should bring with them and present their vaccination cards upon entry.

“Oktubre 31 hangtud November 2, 2021, gitugutan lamang nga makasulod amg mga vaccinated o bakunado sa CoVid-19. Kinahanglan magdala og Vaccination Card (okay ra ang 1st dose) para makasulod sa sementeryo,” read the advisory.

The LGU, however, clarified that everyone, regardless if they are vaccinated or not, will be allowed to visit the cemeteries from October 27 to October 30.

“Sugod Oktubre 27 hangtud 30, 2021 gitugutan nga mubisita ang tanan sa sementeryo (publiko og pribado). Adunay magbantay sa entrance og exit para ma-mintinar ang gidaghanon sa sulod,” it added.

While they are allowed visitation in their cemeteries, the LGU urged everyone to cooperate with the guidelines, particularly with wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia earlier announced that she would not issue an across-the-board memorandum pertaining to the protocols for Kalag-Kalag 2021.

Garcia rather left the decision to the local chief executives (LCEs) in 44 towns and six component cities, citing that situations in every locality may vary.

