Mandaue police ready to help during vaccination of minors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City policemen are ready should the local government unit ask assistance from them in securing the vaccination sites for minors.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Eloveo Marquez, City Intelligence Unit (CIU) deputy director for operations of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said that the local government of Mandaue City is still waiting for the go signal from the Department of Health (DOH-7) to commence the vaccination of the minors in the city.

“So that time will come, we have to deploy personnel to designated vaccination centers for minors. We are still waiting for the request from the Mandaue city,” Marquez said.

Marquez further said that they have enough personnel to deploy in these sites. However, they have yet to finalize their plan pending the request from the city government.

Meanwhile, Marquez said that they recorded lesser number of violators who are minors.

However, he added that they continue to remind the parents of the minors to let them stay in the respective houses, especially those below 12 years old.

“Naay mga minors kadtong nga 12 years old sa atoang alert level 2 allowed ang 12 years old above nga mugawas but mu access ras necesarry. Gi allow sad sila sa outdoor sports activities. Below 12, gipahimangnoan gihapon nato ang ginikanan to let them stay home,” he added.

(Those who are 12 years old above are now allowed to go out, under the alert level 2, but only for necessary errands. They are also allowed to participate in sports activities. For those below 12 years old, parents are reminded to let these kids stay at home.)

/bmjo

