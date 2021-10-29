Chan to Oponganons: Observe venue capacity rule for Halloween parties

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan reminds Oponganons and establishments, that would hold a Halloween parties, to observe the permitted capacity of their venue.

Chan gave the reminder after several establishments had requested to the mayor to approve their holding of a Halloween party, in lieu of the observance of All Saints Day and All Souls Day on November 1 and 2, respectively.

“Ato lang ni klaruhon no karon nga naa ma’y daghang party, kining Halloween Party. In fact, dunay mga ni-request nato dinhi nga magpahigayon sila og Halloween party. Klaruhon lang gyud nato nga ang indoor they only require, allowed 50 percent of the capacity sa ilang area. For outdoor, 70 percent,” he said.

(I would like to make this clear now that there are several parties, this Halloween party. In fact, somebody sent us a request to hold a Halloween party. Let us just make it clear that for indoor [party], they only require the allowed 50 percent capacity of the area. For outdoor, 70 percent.)

Chan said that some requested an indoor party for Halloween, but he noticed that the number of participants in the activity was already beyond the 70 percent capacity.

“Sunda lang kung pila gyud ang capacity nimo sa 70 percent kung outdoor ka, 50 percent kung indoor ka,” he added.

(They should just follow the [required] capacity [of the venue] which is 70 percent if outdoor, 50 perent if indoor.)

In the mayor’s Executive Order (E.O.), indoor activities should only be participated by fully vaccinated individuals, while outdoor activities can be participated by both unvaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated individuals.

Chan warned establishments and participants of Halloween parties that would violate the minimum health and safety protocols that authorities could stop their activities and they would face charges.

He said that he already ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) to monitor bars, clubs, among others, at night, especially during the curfew hours that would start at 10:00 p.m. and would end at 4:00 p.m. the following day.

RELATED STORIES

Humay-humay cemetery in Lapu-Lapu to be closed on Nov. 1 and 2

3 Moms share their best Halloween decorating tips

Due to closure of cemeteries, Mandaue candle vendors sell near church instead

PNP warns: ‘Trick or treating’ may turn into ‘trip and treatment’ in hospitals

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy