BOC Port of Cebu soon to have new building

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Cebu will soon have its new and permanent home.

The BOC Port of Cebu, through its Facebook page, announced the groundbreaking ceremony that was held on Wednesday, October 27, for the construction of the New Aduana de Cebu building fronting the old Sulpicio Lines Terminal Building, where they were currently occupying.

The New Aduana de Cebu building, which is expected to be completed by December 2022, is said to be a contemporary four-story building drawing inspiration from the Malacañang sa Sugbu.

Apart from that, it is also designed to house a bigger Customer Care Center (CCC), multiple conference and training rooms, cafeteria, clinic, and a garden in the center.

The groundbreaking ceremony led by Port of Cebu District Collector Charlito Martin Mendoza, started with a blessing of the 2,275 square meter project site, and followed by a ceremonial shovel rite.

“Our people and stakeholders have waited so long for a new office. We set our goal to complete the construction by December 2022. Hopefully we can begin moving in even before then. The sooner we can transfer our offices to the new building, the better, so that our people can work in a more conducive environment, and we can better serve our stakeholders in a safer, bigger, and more comfortable space. Our employees, officers, and stakeholders all deserve the best our new building can give,” said Mendoza.

He said that this had been a dream come true for them as he acknowledged the full support of Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero, who ensured that the project would be materialized.

Mendoza also expressed his gratitude towards the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) Board of Commissioners and CPA General Manager Leonilo E. Miole for granting them with a long-term use of the property.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu customs seizes imported printing machines

Customs seize P2M ‘ukay-ukay’ from S. Korea

Cebu Customs destroys 5 smuggled luxury, vintage vehicles

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy