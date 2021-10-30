Cebu City cops appeal to politicians, coordinators to prioritize health safety

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With more election-related activities expected in the coming days, Cebu City cops are appealing to politicians and group coordinators to coordinate with them and the city’s Emergency Operations Center for safety purposes.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan reminds politicians that the threat of COVID-19 is still with us and that their health should be of topmost priority.

Thus he asked them to make sure that before they conduct political caravans and gatherings in the city, they must first approach the city’s EOC for proper guidelines.

Even though his men are always ready, Ligan said that they still need to make a deployment plan considering that their force has been extended to quarantine points, vaccination centers, and interior barangays.

Coordination, Ligan said, is a must, especially that COVID-19 cases in Cebu City are now decreasing.

As of October 29, the Department of Health in Central Visayas has logged 37 new cases bringing the total active cases in the city to 299.

Ligan said that another spike of COVID cases due to unregulated political gatherings is the last thing that Cebuanos want. /rcg

READ: Cebu City police station chief asks politicians to coordinate for planned visits

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy