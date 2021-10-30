Rondina, Pons outclass foes, barge into semis of Beach Volleyball Republic tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The formidable tandem of Cherry Ann Rondina and Bernadeth Pons continue their impressive showing in the ongoing Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR) On Tour second leg in Santa Ana, Cagayan on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

This as Rondina and Pons playing for Creamline 1 defeated Black Mamba Army 1’s Nene Bautista and Jeannie delos Reyes, 21-10, 21-10 in Pool A to secure the first semis berth in the women’s division.

The match only lasted 28 minutes for the Cebuana Rondina and the Negrense Pons, which moves them two victories away from clinching their second title in this tournament.

They now have an unbeaten 5-0 (win-loss) slate. In the first leg, they won the title by winning all their six matches including the finals.

Their counterparts, Creamline 2 of Dij Rodriguez and Dzi Gervacio dodged a huge upset by outlasting Delimondo of MJ Ebro and Bianca Lizares in three sets, 21-17, 18-21, 15-10, to join Rondina and Pons in the semifinals.

They also have a 5-0 (win-loss) card in Pool B.

The remaining cast for the semifinals tomorrow will be determined after PLDT, Sta. Lucia 1, Delimondo, Perlas Spikers, and Biogenic will battle it out in the quarterfinals.

This tournament serves as part of the preparation for Rondina and Pons for the upcoming Asian Seniors Beach Volleyball Championship which they will be competing in from November 23-27 in Phuket, Thailand.

/dbs

