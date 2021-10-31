CSBT head: More space for passengers at terminal in future

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Passengers will have more space at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) in the future.

Carmen Quijano, CSBT manager, said this enough space for passengers at the terminal was one of the major concerns that they observed during the influx of passengers on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Quijano said that they would address this problem moving forward.

She said that this would mean that there would be enough space for passengers lining up to get tickets that they would be protected from the elements or heavy rains.

Quijano said that they would start planning for this and would initially use the area behind their administration office to cater to more passengers while not risking health safety.

On Saturday, October 30, Quijano was worried for the passengers due to heavy rains along with the long queues observed inside and outside the terminal.

However, she said that they were able to serve all the passengers, who lined up on Saturday and there were no other major problems that they encountered.

On Sunday, October 31, at least 1,000 passengers were recorded to have flocked to the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) to go home to their respective hometowns.

Quijano said that they believed these were those who went back to their homes in the city due to long queues that happened on Saturday, October 30, 2021, or those who chose not to avoid the influx of passengers.

At 5 p.m., Quijano said that there were still a few passengers, who went to the terminal to take a ride home to southern Cebu towns or cities.

Quijano said she believed that they had reached around 20,000 total volume of passengers from Saturday, October 30, until today, October 31.

She also hoped that those, who went home to their hometowns in the south would be back as early as tomorrow, Monday, November 1, so that on Tuesday, November 2, the terminal would not be congested of returning travelers coming back to the city to work.

However, she assured that if this would happen they had also prepared for this.

