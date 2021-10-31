Labella admitted in a hospital for pneumonia — Casas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Administrator Floro Casas Jr. has confirmed that Mayor Edgardo Labella has been admitted to a hospital in Cebu City on Saturday, October 30, because of pneumonia.

Casas confirmed this through a message sent to CDN Digital on Sunday, October 31. He further said that Labella was under treatment as of this posting.

Regarding reports that Labella was in a hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, Casas said he had no idea over this.

Casas is also appealing to the public for prayers for Labella’s fast recovery.

“Please, let us all pray for Mayor Edgar’s fast recovery,” Casas said.

Last October 8, 2021, Casas also said that Labella was extending his leave following his doctors’ advice to rest longer for his recovery.

READ: Labella now on indefinite leave

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy