What you need to know about Grain by Diamond Suites snacks menu

Now that people are more than just munching on their food because taking photos has become a hard habit to break, how does a restaurant like Grain by Diamond Suites keep up?

For a restaurant, great food makes people come back. But it is not the same case anymore because everything evolves; thus, it is now what customers want. In the age of social media, we see posts about dishes of different kinds once in a while. It has become a trend to share reviews of the eating spots people have recently been to.

READ MORE:

Because of this long-standing trend plus the onset of the pandemic, Grain, Diamond Suites and Residences restaurant, has come up with a snack menu that is curated in consideration of their current customers. A menu board consists of dishes that will qualify to both taste buds and social media feeds.

It is not a safe play, but if you want to introduce something amidst this pandemic and it is difficult to adapt, you have to introduce to people dishes they are already familiar with and that are affordable. JOHN RAFAEL FLORES Sous Chef of the Grain

On top of the all-day breakfast menu, consisting of pancake and bacon, tapsilog, and danggit silog, Grain also offers a separate menu board for well-loved snacks. It is available from 10 AM to 8 PM every day.

So what are the changes the restaurant has to go through to develop a menu that aims to elevate customer experience?

According to John Rafael Flores, Sous Chef of the Grain, “Constructing this menu with the pandemic going on, we have to be creative. It is not a safe play, but if you want to introduce something amidst this pandemic and it is difficult to adapt, you have to introduce to people dishes they are already familiar with and that are affordable.”

“What we’re looking at is the way we present meals to the table brings a new experience,” Flores added.

More than that, Grain’s snack menu is all about highlighting relatable and familiar flavors of light, on-the-go, and convenient meals. Grain’s crews have put in a lot of work perfecting the best snacks everyone would enjoy. Let us take a closer look at each item on the snack menu board.

Bolognese

Traditionally, bolognese tastes sour and winey. But, many Filipinos’ taste buds are not used to these flavors, and they could be unappealing to others. Grain found a new way to introduce the meat-based pasta sauce to both old and new customers by adding a slight hint of sweetness to it. Grain’s version is both sweet and tangy.

Carbonara

Many people like their carbonara to be creamy. That is why Grain’s version has added a bit of cream into the traditional combination of egg yolk, bacon, and pepper. Adding extra cream makes the dish more appealing to customers. But the addition of cream is kept to a minimum to draw the borderline between carbonara and alfredo sauce.

Tuna Sandwich

Kids and adults alike will surely have Grain’s tuna sandwich a special place in their hearts. When a dish has tuna in it, that dish is easily considered a satisfying meal. Grain’s version is the closest you can get for a healthy snack because it is made with high-quality tuna. It also has cheese and mayo to put creaminess a notch higher.

Grain’s snack menu also offers chicken and beef burgers and grilled cheese with tomato soup. Anyone can enjoy these dishes for a reasonable price at the leisure of a restaurant.

Diamond Suites and Residences will soon launch a separate full-on menu board for their upcoming cafe. As of now, stay in guests and restaurant-goers can avail themselves of the restaurant’s all-day breakfast menu and snack menu. Find out more about the hotel here. Call (032) 420-9800 , 09661826655 or email them at [email protected]

ADVERTORIAL