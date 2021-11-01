Dynamic Herb Cebu Football Club bares full roster

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The complete roster of the Dynamic Herb Cebu Football Club that will be vying in the “Copa Paulino Alcantara” tournament of the Philippines Football League was officially revealed.

CFC is scheduled to depart from Cebu to Carmona, Cavite on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, to make their much-awaited debut in the tournament slated to kick off on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) national training center.

Homegrown Cebuano players make up most of the 26-man lineup of the CFC.

11 Cebuanos in team captain Evren Tasci, his brother Baris Tasci, Steven Patalinghug, John Roy Melgo III, Lorenzo Guiseppe Genco, Ranulfo Colina, Keenen Julian Cergneux, Kintaro Miyagi, John Francis Zambrano, Yoji Elliot Selman, and Terrence Colmenares make up the homegrown players.

Five Ilonggo players will join them in Jason Cordova, Jaime Rosquillo, Ruffy Llorente, Michael Pacite, and Nicolas Ferrer Jr.

Meanwhile, two players from Dumaguete City in Prince Lee Ferraren and Charles Ralph Allan Dabao III are also included in the final lineup.

Leading the Manila players for CFC is goalkeeper Nathanael Villanueva, Roberto Corsame Jr., Daniel Bernan Gadia, and Mauro John Acut.

They are joined by Masbate’s John Renz Saldivar and Jeremiah Borlongan of Cagayan De Oro.

Also, two veteran European players will add firepower to CFC’s arsenal. They are Ricardo Ivan Sendra, an Argentinian midfielder from Stallions Laguna FC, and Joaquin Carlos Cañas Garcia of Spain, a former defender of Maharlika Manila FC.

Their first match will be against Stallion Laguna FC on November 7 at 4 p.m. at the PFF national training center in Carmona, Cavite.

The team’s head coach is Oliver “Bing-bing” Colina, assisted by Ros Ton ‘Apol’ Bariñan, and goalkeeping coach Ref Cuaresma. The rest of the coaching staff that will join the club in the bubble are Physical Therapist Mark Uy, Carlo Sumayang as the conditioning coach, and kit man Jimmy Liman.

