Labella’s family to speak in public for the 1st time on mayor’s health

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The family of Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella will be speaking to the public for the first time regarding the mayor’s health.

An advisory sent to members of the media stated that the Labellas will be holding a press conference on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, to report on his health condition.

Edgardo ‘Jaypee’ Labella Jr., the mayor’s son, also asked prayers from the public for his father’s speedy recovery.

“Papa is in the Hospital and my family pleads your compassion and prayers at this difficult time,” Jaypee said in a status posted on Monday, November 1, in his official Facebook account.

Labella has been in and out of the hospital recently.

Yesterday, October 31, City Administrator and lawyer Floro Casas Jr. confirmed that the mayor was admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for pneumonia.

/ bmjo

