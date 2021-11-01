More police to be deployed in malls starting Monday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Expect more police inside and outside malls in Cebu City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they will be deploying police personnel in different malls in Cebu City starting Monday, November 1, 2021, following a statement Councilor Joel Garganera issued earlier on police visibility in malls.

“I direct nato atoang mga chief of police under their AOR nga mga malls, ilahang icheck kung ni follow ba or wala ba nag overcrowd, nag suot ba og masks or ang vaccinated mao ra bay nangaon,” Parilla said.

(We direct our chief of police regarding malls under their area of responsibility to check if they follow and there is no overcrowding and if they properly wear masks and if those eating in restaurants are fully vaccinated.)

Parilla said that they are still finalizing their plan as they also coordinate with the local government over this matter. He added that they have yet to finalize the number of police personnel that they will deploy.

In the meantime, police from all stations here are ordered to check malls if they are strictly implementing health guidelines.

Parilla said they, too, have noticed that despite the closure of cemeteries, the public now flock to malls with their children since minors are already allowed under alert level 2.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) placed Cebu City under Alert Level 2 on October 20. It will last until November 14.

In Alert Level 2, minors age 18 years old and below are allowed to go outside of their houses even if they’re not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Malls in Cebu City required children to be accompanied by fully vaccinated adults as a condition for entry.

They have also received reports that some minors, specifically teenagers, who enter establishments do not properly wear their face masks, except those below 2 years who are not medically recommended.

Having at least five malls under their jurisdiction, Police Major Renz Talosig, chief of the Mabolo Police Station, said that his personnel are currently checking the malls to find out if the public is indeed observing the guidelines on entering malls such as wearing face masks and face shields and allowing minors to go inside accompanied with fully vaccinated parents.

