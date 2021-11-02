Netizen in Cebu hopes to spread positivity with acts of kindness

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A netizen from Cebu has a story that can spread some positivity in these trying times.

Netizen Martie de Castro shared on her Facebook account on Sunday, November 1, 2021, her story on her encounter with a mother of two kids in a convenience store in barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City.

In her Facebook post, De Castro said she overheard the mother, who she believes was selling rugs with her kids, asking the store attendant the price of face masks.

“I was randomly looking at bottled coffee to buy when I overheard a lady with two kids wanting to buy a face mask. She wanted to buy just one piece of face mask. But the staff from the store said it’s impossible since one plastic had two pieces,” she said.

Upon knowing the prices of the masks, De Castro said the mother went on and left since she couldn’t afford them.

“’Ayaw nalang. Di kaabot akong kwarta,’” De Castro quoted the mother, adding that she could feel the disappointment in her voice.

Instead of buying a face mask, the mother just bought one small bottled water and went on their way.

This is where De Castro stepped in.

“Anyone in my position would absolutely do the same thing I did,” she said.

So what did she do for the mom and her kids?

“I bought her some face masks, a bigger bottled water, and thee pieces of sisig meal for she and her kids,” De Castro shared.

When the mother knew what De Castro bought for them, she was beaming with happiness. She thanked De Castro for her kind act.

De Castro said she hopes that this story would inspire others to spread a little kindness not just online but in real life.

A little act of kindness a day can go a long way for others.

/bmjo