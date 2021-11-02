Mandaue enrolls teachers in PNPKI for 2022 elections

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education in Mandaue City has already enrolled their teachers in the Philippine National Public Key Infrastructure (PNPKI) digital signatures for the upcoming 2022 elections.

Lawyer Marinel Oro, DepEd-Mandaue spokesperson, said that over 1,000 teachers were already enrolled online to obtain digital signatures.

The PNPKI digital signature is a new requirement of the Commission of Elections (COMELEC) for all public school teachers who will serve as Electoral Board Members.

It is said to be the virtual ‘key’ that subscribers use to secure files sent over an otherwise unsecured ‘public’ network like the Internet.

Oro said that the list is not yet final as they are still awaiting the final guidelines from COMELEC-Mandaue as to who may be allowed to serve during the election.

She added that they have yet to begin the training of teachers for election and still awaiting advice from COMELEC on the matter.

Sarah Christina Reuyan, COMELEC-Mandaue election assistant said that there are no schedules and guidelines yet for the training.

Reuyan said that the number of electoral boards will be identified once the projected number of precincts will be finalized.

She said they will now focus on the preparation for next year’s election because the voters’ registration has already ended.

Mandaue City now has over 236,000 registered voters with an additional 5,580 applicants during the extended voters’ registration from October 11 to October 30.

Mandaue City’s registered voters in the last election reached 209,209. /rcg

RELATED STORY:

Voters in Cebu: 3.2M and counting

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy