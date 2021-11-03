Mandani Bay’s Filipino Christmas By The Bay

The most awaited season is already here where dazzling lights overflow the city, towering Christmas trees surface in each fantastic display, and classic lanterns glow in each Filipino home.

It’s going to be another marvelous Christmas in Cebu, where many families look forward to exploring the city, taking many photos, and making memories.

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with Mandani Bay, Cebu’s next lifestyle hub development by HTLand, Inc.

As the developing lifestyle destination ushers in the holiday season with its “Christmas by the Bay”, the annual tradition unveiling Mandani Bay’s holiday look, Christmas is in full swing ready to welcome you at their show gallery.

This year’s Christmas by the Bay features a modern take on a Filipino Christmas celebration, highlighting the traditional Christmas lantern- parol, and paskong pinoy colors.

Symbolizing hope, the bright and marvelous stars at Mandani Bay’s Christmas by the Bay signifies the development’s desire to continue the legacy of transforming Cebu into a world-class lifestyle destination.

The development’s Christmas by the bay is all curated to exude a harmonious and blissful holiday season and a sophisticated lifestyle that is Mandani Bay.

With vibrant lights and decorative ornaments adorning the show gallery, Mandani Bay also revealed its Christmas look with a grand fireworks display.

Musical performances featuring local Cebuano artists were enjoyed by the homeowners, invited guests, clients, and partners, during the annual tradition, which showcases Mandani Bay’s solidarity with the Cebuanos.

And as the developing world-class lifestyle destination continues to bring many firsts to Cebu, Mandani Bay’s Christmas by the Bay event has followed the strict implementation of health protocols in accordance with the new normal.

The much-awaited event for its unique designs and elegant display, Mandani Bay’s Christmas by The Bay tradition brings together Cebuanos in celebration of oneness and shared delight.

Staying true to its promise of sharing its passions that inspire the waterfront community — culture, adventure, creativity, and water, Mandani Bay is not only the country’s next urban landmark but an emerging community that is built around your lifestyle.

You can visit and drive by their internationally-awarded show gallery, snap a photo at F.E Zuellig Avenue in Mandaue City, and celebrate Christmas by the Bay!

