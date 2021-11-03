Hidilyn Diaz ‘humbled’ by HD Halloween costumes

CEBU CITY, Philippines– If you were the first athlete to bring home an Olympic gold medal for the country, expect that a lot of people want to be like you.

Or dress as you for Halloween.

This weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz realized during this year’s Halloween season.

She shared photos of those who chose to wear HD costumes in an Instagram post, and appreciated every single one of them.

“Natuwa po ako sa HD costume ni Dahlia (daughter of @annecurtissmith ) Nora (anak ni @bobbiestamaria ) , sa pamangkin ng Yoga coach ko @ayn_7 , at kay @jmbercedeyap , I’m humbled by your tribute to me,” reads her caption.

Hidilyn said she couldn’t help but feel humbled by the efforts of her kababayans.

“Naging instrument lang po ako para magbigay ng karangalan sa ating bansa. Mas mahalaga ang pagbuhat natin ang sarili nating responsibilidad – Hindi lang para sa ating sarili kundi para sa ating kapwa at bayan,” she continued.

Here are the cute Hidilyn-inspired halloween costumes:

Happy Halloween indeed!

