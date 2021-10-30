Looking for a halloween outfit inspo? Check these out!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It is the time for the year to get your costumes out!

Halloween 2021 is here and you can’t stop it!

Like the past years, halloween has always been an exciting season for all because it is the time of the year you get to dress up and be spooky, sexy or both!

But this year, a group of Cebuano designers and creatives are making halloween less costume-y but more trendy!

Ia Coca, one of Cebu’s prized young designers, shared with CDN Digital their creations for this year’s halloween.

“For this year’s halloween outfits we are looking into what is trending in pop culture . This year we serve you more style than spooky. Taking inspiration from 2021 pop culture and personalities, we turn these halloween costumes into fashion forward editorial looks,” shared Coca.

You ask which celebrities they took their inspiration from for this collection?

Let’s take a look.

Squid GameI by Ia Coca worn by Aza Coloma.

The famous hit Netflix series is not just about the creative twists and plots of the story, but also the fashion statement that has been featured in the series.

In Coca’s take, he makes the players’ track suits more elegant and evening party ready.

Kim K at the Met Ball by Jonathan Limotan worn by Chennie Montero.

Instead of covering the entire face, Cebuano designer Limotan opted to make Kim Kardashian’s black ensemble during the MET Gala more casual.

Wandavision by Sheena Si worn by Chennie Montero.

To make Wandavision’s costume easy to copy, Si made it more casual, sexy, and trendy in this ensemble.

Olivia Rodrigo by Yoko Sato worn by Dixie Lee Oca.

What’s a fashion trend this year without Filipina singer, Olivia Rodrigo? Need we say more about this trendy idea?

Trese by Arlene Pace worn by Dixie Lee Oca.

Another Netflix series hit, Trese. This time this is a Filipino-based series that made every Pinoy clap after its release mid this year.

Cruella by Eva Aguspina worn by Aza Coloma.

Let’s borrow’s Cruella’s word for this ensemble, shall we?

“How does the saying go? I am woman. Hear me roar!”

See anything you like from this collection?

It is no surprise that these talented designers and creatives conceptualize, made these pieces and shot these all in seven days.

Bravo, Cebuanos!

Credits:

Photographers: WorksBehindKrafts

MUA: Kian Valencia and Oriel Carbonilla

Hair: James Flores

Models: Chennie Montero, Aza Coloma, Dixie Lee Oca

/bmjo