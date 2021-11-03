Police hunt suspect in Danao City shooting

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police are conducting a hot pursuit operation against the suspect in the shooting incident on Tuesday evening, November 2, 2021, in Barangay Cabungahan, Danao City, which injured a 29-year-old “mentally-challenged” person.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Reynante Manulat, chief investigator of Danao City Police Station, said they are on the hunt for Candelario Gomez, who allegedly shot his neighbor Kevin Quingco.

Manulat said Gomez is accused of shooting Quingco, who is said to be a mentally challenged person, while having a small gathering at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday in Purok 3 Timobo in Barangay Cabungahan.

“Silingan rani sila. Unya kani man gung biktima, accordingly, dunay usab-usab ang pangisip unya kulit bitaw, kana bang mura ba’g nasamokan tong usa (Gomez). Mao ‘tong nahitabo ang di maayong hitabo gabie,” Manulat said.

(They are just neighbors. This victim, accordingly, is mentally challenged and is kind of pesky so maybe the suspect got irritated. That’s why that untoward incident happened.)

The chief investigator said Quingco was brought to a hospital in Danao City, where he is currently recuperating after sustaining a gunshot wound in his left arm.

Manulat said they will stop the hot pursuit operation on Wednesday evening, November 3, unless Gomez would voluntarily surrender himself to the authorities.

But should the suspect refuse to surrender, Manulat said a case of frustrated murder will be filed against him.

“Anytime nga dunay moabot nga information [as to the] whereabouts aning suspect, amo gyu’ng adtuon. Anyway og dili gyud ni siya [mo-surrender], mo last na gyud ang period sa hot pursuit [this evening], buhi mani ang biktima, i-file nalang ni namo ang kaso, regular filing,” said the chief investigator.

(Anytime we receive information of the whereabouts of this suspect, we will go after him. Anyway, if he won’t surrender, and the period of the hot pursuit will end, since the victim is alive, we will file a case, which will be regular filing.)

The chief investigator said they have yet to determine the firearm that was used by the suspect in the shooting, adding that the latter’s family did not confirm as to where Gomez got the gun.

