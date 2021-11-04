Juan Karlos Labajo shares ‘kilig’ moment with girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz
CEBU, Philippines — Cebuano singer-songwriter Juan Karlos Labajo posted on Instagram a hilarious yet sweet moment with girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz on the plane.
“May nakatabi ako kanina sa eroplano,” he narrated in his post.
“Si miss nakatulog sa balikat ko kinilig naman ako kasi kamukha niya yung si Maureen Bolobiwizt,” he jokingly continued.
Recently, netizens gushed over the couple’s sweetness in a video posted by Wroblewitz.
In the video, Wroblewitz could be seen assisting and styling Labajo for a photoshoot.
” If you need a stylist, makeup artist and hair stylist, dm me 💁🏽♀️ jk it‘s just for jk,” Wroblewitz wrote.
The celebrity couple was linked in 2018. Wroblewitz starred in Labajo’s music video for the hit song “Buwan”.
Wroblewitz first gained her popularity after winning Asia’s Next Top Model in 2017, the first Filipina to win the contest. She also won first runner-up in this year’s Miss Universe Philippines.
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.