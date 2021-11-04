Yuka Saso, Filipino golfer, on choosing to be a Japanese citizen: I am immensely proud of my dual heritage

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipina golfer Yuka Saso remains ‘immensely proud’ of her heritage as a Filipino-Japanese a day after she announced that she chose to become a Japanese citizen.

Before her decision, Saso was a dual citizen of the Philippines and Japan.

The 20-year-old Saso in her official statement said that she was a “Filipina” despite changing her citizenship and thanked everyone for respecting her choice.

“I am a Filipina, born in the Philippines to a Japanese father and Filipino mother. I was raised in both Japan and the Philippines. I am immensely proud of my dual heritage and that will never change,” she said.

“Thank you for respecting my choice. I am grateful to both my Filipino and Japanese supporters. I would not have achieved anything in my career without your support. I look forward to making you proud as I continue with my professional golfing career,” Saso said.

Saso recently donned the Philippines’ tri-colors in the Tokyo Olympics last August, and before that she won the US Women’s Open.

According to Japanese’s nationality law, Saso was required to renounce one of her two citizenships until she turns 22 years old.

With Saso’s decision, the Philippines lost one of its best bets to win a gold medal in the next Olympics.

Saso placed ninth in the Tokyo Olympics’ women’s golf individual.

She ascended from No. 10 to No. 8 in the World rankings after competing in the Olympics for the Philippines.

