Cebu City cops remind commuters: Wear face shields

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Face shields should be worn inside Public Utility Vehicle (PUVs), police here said, especially now that usage of plastic barriers is no longer required.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), reminds commuters to continue to wear face shields especially after the Department of Transportation scrapped usage of plastic dividers inside PUVs.

Parilla said that they noticed that many commuters no longer wear their face shields inside jeepneys. With this, he said that they will be intensifying their monitoring on the streets and that they will be issuing citation tickets, which will range from P500 to P1,000, to those caught not wearing face shields.

He said monitoring the compliance of health protocols inside jeepyneys is included in their daily tasks.

“Yes pwede gihapon ta makadakop kay naa naman tay ordinansa ug citation tickets nga bag-o nga included ana nga protocol. So atoa na na nga i implement, atoa na na nga ihigpit,” he said.

(Yes, we can still apprehend since we already have an ordinance and citation tickets to issue as included in the protocol. We will implement that and we will be strict.)

Cebu City policemen have been maximizing their visibility in all areas in the city. Aside from interior portions of the barangays, police are also monitoring malls, cemeteries, and resto bars for their compliance to health protocols implemented here.

