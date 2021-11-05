Rama leaves face shield requirement to establishments

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Acting Mayor Michael Rama is leaving the decision to require face shields for customers to the establishments through the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI).

Rama said in a press conference on Friday, November 5, 2021, that if it is necessary, he will issue a directive removing the face shield requirement. But as of now, he wants to empower the businesses to make their own decision on the matter.

Recently, Davao City has removed the requirement of face shields in public spaces and has allowed the voluntary use of these only in crowded and enclosed spaces.

Rama agrees with this policy because he believes the face shields are no longer utilized properly by the public as people tend to use them only for compliance purposes upon entry to establishments.

He said that face shields should only be required in enclosed and crowded spaces, where the airflow may be hampered. Still, the face shield is already an outdated form of protection with new ways to manage the pandemic.

“We should not be left behind. We need to be proactive and innovative. Para if the trend now kay faces shields are out, then that would be good. If it is not being utilized, supposedly for its purpose, then why to require it?” said Rama.

The acting mayor is giving the power to the CCCI to formulate the necessary standards for its member establishments, which the city can adapt in a directive after consulting with all stakeholders.

“I would wish to empower the Chamber of Commerce to look into the matter of face shields. Mas better man na sila to implement at their end. I will now leave it to the chamber to decide,” he added.

But CCCI president Felix Taguiam said the that the business sector is only following the rules and laws set by the Department of Health (DOH) and the local government units (LGUs).

“Kung unsa ang rules nga i-set, mofollow man gyod ang business sector. It’s not for the business sector to say nga gamiton or dili. I would say, we will wait what the DOH will declare,” said the CCCI president.

Still, he understands that many establishments would want to remove the face shield especially the customers who do not find the need for the face shields.

However, the CCCI simply cannot make the decision because the chamber lacks the expertise to assess public health.

With this, the CCCI urge members to wait for the recommendations of health experts before removing the requirements for face shields.

