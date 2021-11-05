Waterfront Mactan ready to celebrate holiday season as it lights up its Christmas tree

Throughout the year, we’ve celebrated various occasions. However, there’s one that everyone looks forward to; the one that stands out the most, Christmas.

The holiday season has been celebrated differently for the past years. Nonetheless, it has become a heartwarming reminder of the true reason for the season, to celebrate His coming in its true essence with simplicity.

Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino-Mactan hold true to this testament as they usher this festive time of the year with its annual tree lighting ceremony, which has been held at their Lobby Lounge on November 4, 2021.

With the theme “A Christmas Wish,” Waterfront Mactan strongly manifests its hopes and wishes of providing gracious and excellent hospitality service to its guests as they slowly embrace the new normal.

“Our wishes may come in different languages, but if we manifest them all together, these will come to fruition. We draw inspiration from the memories and moments we share with our guests, with whom we wish to celebrate our days once again,” -Benhur Caballes Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino-Mactan, General Manager

Along with the annual tree lighting ceremony, Waterfront Mactan was also celebrating its 25th year anniversary where Caballes expressed his thanks to its partners and peers (employees) whom he considered their cornerstone throughout its successful years.

Ali Banting, rooms division manager, also welcomed guests as the hotel opened for business, leisure, and events, limiting its capacity in accordance with the local health and public safety protocols.

“As we slowly walk into the path of the new normal, we thank you for welcoming Waterfront into your homes during these challenging times. Likewise, it is with great pleasure to welcome you back to our hotel,” said Banting.

The festivities were led by Waterfront Mactan’s Hotel Manager Benhur Caballes, Waterfront Mactan’s Rooms Division Manager Ali Banting, Lapu-Lapu City’s First Lady Cindy King-Chan, PAGCOR Branch Manager Nestor Legaspina, and Barili Mayor Julieto Flores. Guests and partners from the media joined virtually through live streaming on Zoom and Facebook.

Waterfront Mactan is set to launch its Christmas offerings such as its Gingerbread House, Yule Log Cakes, and other well-loved dishes and pastries that are perfect for holiday celebrations and giveaways. Guests can either order or pre-order through Waterfront-To-Go, its drive-thru, pick-up, and delivery service. Payments are accepted through cash, debit, or credit cards, and contactless options through bank transfers, GCash, and PesoPay.

