Carbon Alliance inks another manifesto against Carbon Market modernization

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A multisectoral alliance has once again sought a stop to the Carbon Market modernization project of the Cebu City government and Megawide Construction Corp.

In a manifesto released by the Carbon Alliance following a manifesto signing at Carbon Market on November 5, 2021, the group said that the modernization project would be detrimental to at least 20,000 families.

These families are either residents of the two sub-villages including Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita, and Sitio Lutaw-lutaw, Barangay Sto Nino, or among the vendors in the Carbon Market.

The Carbon Alliance pointed out that even if Megawide had promised multiple times that all vendors would be accommodated in the new market, the fact remained that three units of the market would be turned into commercial hubs.

This means lesser space for the actual Carbon Market vendors and many of the workers in the market like trisikad drivers, karumateros, and other industries related to the market.

“Mahimong maapektuhan usab ang mga gagmay’ng negosyante nga nagpadagan og carenderia, pungko-pungko ug ang gagmay nga mga merkado sa silingang mga siyudad sa Sugbo nga sa Carbon mangompra,” the group said.

(It’s possible that the small businessmen will be affected — those who run a carenderia, pungko-pungko and the small market in neighboring cities of Cebu City who buy their supplies at the Carbon market.)

“Labaw ng apektado ang mga mag uuma nga direktang motumod ug mangunay sa pagbaligya sa ilang mga produkto gikan sa bukid sa Probinsya sa Sugbo,” said the group.

(The farmers, who would personally bring their produce from Cebu province and sell them at the market, would most likely be directly affected.)

The group is once again asking the Cebu City government to scrap the project and allow Carbon to thrive as the market for all Cebuanos, especially the poor,” the group further said.

“Ang ‘pagmodernisa’ sa Pampublikong Merkado ubos sa pribadong kompaniya makahatag ug mas dugang kadaot kaysa kaayohan tungod kay ang mga gagmayng manindahay dili na maka-afford sa world-class nga pamaagi nga makamugna ug dakong epekto sa panginabuhi,” said the group.

(Modernization of the public market under a private company can do more damage than good because the small vendors cannot afford the world class way to do things and the big effect on their livelihood.)

Near 200 individuals signed the manifesto led by the Carbon Alliance leaders including Wine Miro of Carbonhanong Alyansa, Joy Orlanes of Carbonhanong Alyansa, Barangay Councilor Clarissa Otadoy of CEMVEDCO, Orlando Carvajal of FORGE, and Ramon Sevilla of Paglaum sa Sugbo.

Former Undersecretary and Vice mayoral candidate, Francisco “Bimbo” Fernandez, also signed the manifesto as a leader of the Pagtambayayong Foundation.

Fernandez urged the Carbon compound residents and vendors to speak up and not fear the wealth and power of their adversary.

“Tingog mo, mga taga Carbon. Kini sila, ilang mga kasing-kasing dia nato. Mahadlok lang sila motingog. Tingog mo sa mga pumapalit, mga konsumidor, mga supplier. Tingog mo sa mga tawo nga nag-antos tungod aning privatization,” he said.

(Speak up, people here in Carbon. These people, their hearts are with us. They are just afraid to speak out. Speak up for the buyers, the consumers, the suppliers. Speak up for the people who are suffering because of the privatization.)

Megawide already clarified in previous statements that their Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with the city government does not constitute a privatization of the market as the property will remain under the ownership of the Cebu City government.

They also said no vendors would be displaced and other workers such as karumateros, trisikad drivers, and tartanillas would have their place.

The city government will also keep the authority to impose the rent, and although Megawide will collect such, the rent will go back to the maintenance of the new market.

