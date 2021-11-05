Aid for vaccinated seniors in Mandaue mulled

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Vaccinated senior citizens in Mandaue City may receive additional aid from the city government.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, who is also the president of the Association of Barangay Councils and chairman of Mandaue City’s Vaccine Board, said that the council was considering the suggestion on giving additional cash aid to the city’s senior citizens who were vaccinated against COVID-19 on top of their financial assistance.

Manatad said that they had yet to decide on how much would be the additional aid.

Manatad said, though, that this would still need the approval of Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes.

He said that this was to encourage more seniors to get inoculated.

Manatad said senior citizens were one of the most high risk individuals if they would get infected with the virus.

Mandaue City has already reached over 50 percent vaccination of the 33,000 masterlisted senior citizens.

Earlier, City Councilor Cesar Cabahug Jr., chairman of the commitee on Senior Citizens Affairs, said the senior citizens’ second half worth P4,000 cash aid would be given starting this December.

The senior citizens received the first half of the cash assistance last April 2020.

Cabahug said there were only about 24,000 registerd seniors.

Manatad said aside from the seniors, they were also planning to incentivize all those who had been vaccinated to encourage more residents to get inoculated.

The city must at least fully vaccinate 70 percent of its eligible population to achieve herd immunity.

As of November 3, 2021, almost 68 percent of the city’s eligible population have already received their first dose while over 60 percent are fully vaccinated.

RELATED STORIES

Mandaue notes 50 percent vaccination of masterlisted seniors

Balamban dangles cash incentives to entice seniors to get COVID vaccine

DOH approves COVID-19 booster shots for health workers, seniors

Low turnout of senior citizens in Lapu-Lapu vaccination drive noted

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy