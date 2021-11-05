Rep. Radaza inaugurates 3 infra projects in Brgy. Babag

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City lone district Representative Paz Radaza graced the inauguration of the three infrastructure projects at Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City which she initiated.

These projects include the construction of a multipurpose building, road asphalting with solar lights, and a drainage system that was implemented by the Cebu 6th District Engineering of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-7.

“Kining atong infra projects labi naning drainage subay kini sa atong tinguha nga atong masulbad ang problema sa baha sa atong dakbayan”, Radaza said.

Radaza said that the projects are worth P75 million, of which P10 million were allocated for the multipurpose building, P45 million for the road asphalting with solar lights, and P20 million for the drainage system.

The multipurpose building will house the Day Center, Livelihood Center, among others.

“Dako akong kalipay nga ato na gyud magamit ang kining mao nga proyekto para ninyo taga Barangay Babag ug para sa tanang Oponganon nga maoy makabenepisyo ani atong proyekto,” she added.

Radaza said she prioritizes the construction of drainage systems as she sees difficult situations in areas affected by floods.

“Dili kita gusto nga mahitabo dinhi sa atong syudad ang grabe nga pagbaha busa karon, isip Kongresista, inyong makita ang atong mga kadalanan nga dunay mga ongoing drainage projects, atu-a kana gipabuhat pinaagi sa implementasyon sa DPWH-7 aron sa pagsulbad sa problema sa baha sa dakbayan,” she said.

The inauguration was attended also by Engr. Daisy Toledo of DPWH-7’s Cebu 6th District Engineering District and barangay officials. /rcg

