The Suites at Gorordo has reached the top

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s evolving skyline has never looked better now that Worldwide Central Properties Inc. has finally reached the top of their latest development, The Suites at Gorordo.

The Suites at Gorordo is a 29-story development that sits just steps away from one of Cebu City’s bustling business centers, Cebu Business Park. It boasts of modern yet stylish architecture, an unobstructed panorama of Cebu City, and ultimately its unmatched accessibility. These are just a few of the reasons why The Suites at Gorordo is poised to become Cebu’s most prestigious address.

WCPI goes above and beyond by offering its first-rate hotel services to its tenants and guests. With its property management partner The Ascott Limited Philippines and hospitality service partner Somerset Serviced Residence, WCPI did not just reach the top, but it has broken the glass ceiling of what luxury condo living is like.

What makes The Suites at Gorordo Iconic

Inspired by New York’s Flatiron Building, The Suites at Gorordo is a welcome addition to Cebu City’s exciting skyline. Its distinctive angular shape mirrors an elegantly cut gem with its crystal trophy-like design. This rising landmark is the first low-density exclusive residential development in Cebu that doesn’t just look good from the outside, but on the inside as well.

With a team of world-class creatives, WCPI has outdone itself in terms of design and architecture. The Suites at Gorordo is a collaboration of effort and expertise of the following architects: Architect Jose Siao Ling of JSLA Architects, Architect Raymond Hernandez of H1 Architecture, Facade Architect, Architect Isabel Asuncion of Asuncion Berenguer Inc., Interior Designer and Philip Barnes, deputy country general manager of The Ascott Limited Philippines. The Signature Suites will be designed by Norman Agleron of Hirsch Bedner Associates and one of Cebu’s very own Kenneth Cobonpue, a world-renowned and award-winning furniture designer.

Going Above and Beyond the Usual

Worldwide Central (WCPI) The Suites at Gorordo will be property managed by the Ascott Limited, one of the world’s leading lodging operators based in Singapore, and Somerset, a global brand that will manage the hotel services offered. The Suites at Gorordo will house the first Somerset services residence outside of Manila.

It offers state-of-the-art amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, and sky garden.

The Suites at Gorordo will be offering the first-ever units to be managed by the Somerset global hospitality brand. The Somerset-managed serviced suites are perfect for businessmen and top executives who are looking for a comfortable and luxurious stay in Cebu City. Serviced suites in The Suites at Gorordo will have first-rate hotel services such as airport transfer, babysitting services, business center with internet access, conference room rental, housekeeping services, laundry and dry cleaning services, and limousine service. This is available upon request and has corresponding fees.

Residential Suites in The Suites at Gorordo is the perfect home for starting families, entrepreneurs, and senior couples looking for a place of their own that is easily accessible to churches, hospitals, and malls. It offers state-of-the-art amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, and sky garden. It also has a service-oriented concierge that makes it even easier to call The Suites at Gorordo home.

“When I imagine myself living in Suites at Gorordo, I envision myself to be in a comfortable and practical place. Easy access to everything—hospital, malls,” said Roberto Castillo, an entrepreneur and one of the homeowners, during The Suites at Gorordo’s virtual topping off ceremony last October 26. He shared that it’s important for him that Suites at Gorordo is also an Ascott project because the management would be high-class.

The Suites at Gorordo is set to be completed by the 3rd quarter of 2023. WCPI has never failed to surprise on what they can bring to the table in terms of infrastructure. There is still so much to look forward to what The Suites at Gorordo can offer to Cebu City, proving it to be a hub of tourism, business, and culture in the Philippines.

