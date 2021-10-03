Rep. Paz Radaza to run for Lapu-Lapu mayor in 2022 polls

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Rep. Paz Radaza will try again her luck for the mayoralty race this coming 2022 elections.

This was confirmed by City Councilor Rico Amores, who will be Radaza’s running mate as vice-mayor in the next year’s polls.

Amores said that they would be filing their certificate of candidacy (COC) on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

“Probably inig ka buntag, ari sa Mactan ang misa, unya deritso sa city hall,” Amores said, adding that the Mass will start at 9 a.m.

(Probaby, the Mass will be held in Mactan, then we will go straight to city hall.)

He also said that they already had a complete line-up of candidates for councilors, namely: Harry Radaza, Gregorio “Epoy” Paquibot, Junrey Gestopa, Boy Flores, Rex Mangubat, Tony Amistad, Boy Patalinghug, Bobit Hiyas, Dongdong Berdin, Rudy Potot, Titing Pejo, and Josie Hayashi.

Hayashi ran for councilor in the 2019 local elections under the ticket of incumbent Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

Aside from this, incumbent Councilor Michael Dignos will also run for the congressional seat, replacing Rep. Paz Radaza.

The Radazas local party Deretso is affiliated with Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD).

Earlier, incumbent Mayor Chan, who also plans to get reelected, said that he would be filing his COC either on October 7 or 8. During that day, the mayor will also be announcing his complete slate.

/dbs

